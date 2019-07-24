Secretary General Receives Credentials of Sierra Leone Permanent Representative to OIC

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 23 July 2019, receivedthe Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Ibrahim Jalloh,who presented his credentials as the Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the OIC

Talks between the OIC Secretary General and Sierra Leone permanent representative addressed issues of common interest, including how to boost bilateral relations.