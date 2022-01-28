Secretary-General Receives Djibouti’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 25 January 2022 in his office at the General Secretariat, received Ambassador Dya-Eddine Bamakhrama, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th January, 2022) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 25 January 2022 in his office at the General Secretariat, received Ambassador Dya-Eddine Bamakhrama, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC.

Both sides discussed the role of the OIC in the maintenance of security and peace in conflict zones and how to improve relations between the OIC and the Republic of Djibouti.