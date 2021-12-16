UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Receives Jordanian Consul-General and Permanent Representative to OIC

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received Mr. Jaafar Muhammad Jaafar, Consul-General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Jeddah, and its permanent representative to the OIC, today, December 15, 2021, at the OIC's General Secretariat headquarters

The Secretary-General praised Jordan's active role as part of the OIC and commended its support for joint Islamic action. For his part, the Consul-General/Permanent Representative affirmed Jordan's unwavering support for the OIC and its commitment to serving the Islamic causes.

The two sides discussed several issues of common interest during their meeting.

