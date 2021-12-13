UrduPoint.com

Secretary General Receives Kuwait’s Consul General And Permanent Representative To OIC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:19 PM

Secretary General Receives Kuwait’s Consul General and Permanent Representative to OIC

Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, today 12 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Jeddah and Permanent Representative to the OIC, Mr Wael Yousef Al-Anzi

The meeting emphasized the importance of the OIC-Kuwait relations and ways to enhance it. Also discussed were issues of cooperation between the two sides and subjects of common interest. The Secretary General commended the State of Kuwait’s support for the OIC and joint Islamic action.

