Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Representative To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 01:37 PM

Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

His Excellency Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received, on Monday, 12/6/2023, at his office, His Excellency Muhammad Saud Al-Mutairi, the Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Jeddah and its Permanent Representative to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 June, 2023) His Excellency Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received, on Monday, 12/6/2023, at his office, His Excellency Muhammad Saud Al-Mutairi, the Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Jeddah and its Permanent Representative to the OIC.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General appreciated the leading role of the State of Kuwait in the OIC and the joint Islamic action. For his part, the Permanent Representative of Kuwait stressed the special importance that his country attached to the OIC and its activities. He also praised the active role of the Secretary-General and his tireless efforts to serve the interests of the Muslim Ummah.

The two sides discussed issues of common interest and means of promoting relations between the OIC and the State of Kuwait.

