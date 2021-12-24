UrduPoint.com

Secretary General Receives Libya's Permanent Representative

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:07 AM

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, December 23, 2021, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, Mr. Kamal Bashir Dahan, the permanent representative of Libya to the OIC

During the meeting, the Secretary-General stressed the importance the OIC attaches to Libya, its standing with the Libyans at this delicate stage, and its support for all efforts geared to restore Libya's security and stability and preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Brahim Taha also affirmed the General Secretariat's follow-up of the current developments, especially the postponement of the electoral process, appealing to all Libyan stakeholders to make every effort and adopt dialogue to overcome this precarious stage and for the Libyan people to continue the path of hope to achieve their aspirations for security, peace, stability, and development.

For his part, Libya's permanent representative to the OIC appreciated the OIC's role and support for his country.

