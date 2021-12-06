Secretary General Receives Morocco’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to OIC

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on Sunday 5 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC, Ambassador Moustafa Mansouri

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on Sunday 5 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC, Ambassador Moustafa Mansouri.

During the meeting, the Secretary General praised Morocco’s effective role in the OIC and its support for Joint Islamic Action. For his part, the Ambassador assured of the Kingdom of Morocco’s constant support for the OIC. The meeting also discussed issues of common interest.