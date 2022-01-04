Secretary-General Receives Palestine’s Permanent Representative

H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received today, January 3, 2022, H.E. Ambassador Maher Al-Karaki, the Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the OIC, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022)

During the meeting, they discussed the latest political and field developments in Palestine and ways to strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

Brahim Taha stressed the OIC’s unwavering commitment to support the central cause of the Muslim Ummah in the international arena and to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to independence and the realization of sovereign State of Palestine with Al-Quds Ash-Sharif as its capital on the 1967 borders.