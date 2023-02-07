UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Receives Permanent Representative Of The Republic Of Guinea-Bissau To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Secretary-General Receives Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to the OIC

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received, on Monday February 6, 2023, at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, H.E. Ambassador Dino Seidi, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to the OIC

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received, on Monday February 6, 2023, at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, H.E.

Ambassador Dino Seidi, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to the OIC.


During the meeting, the Permanent Representative reaffirmed the importance that his country attaches to the role of the OIC and its support for the efforts of the Secretary-General to achieve the objectives of the Organization.

He thanked the Secretary-General for the OIC’s support to the process of democratization of political life in his country.
For his part, the Secretary-General reiterated the OIC’s support for Guinea-Bissau’s efforts to strengthen its stability and promote its development.

