Secretary-General Receives Qatar's New Permanent Representative To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 03:27 PM

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received today, July 20, 2023, in his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, H.E. Mr. Rashid bin Saeed Al-Khayarin, the new Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the OIC, who presented his credentials to the Secretary-General

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 July, 2023)

Rashid bin Saeed Al-Khayarin, the new Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the OIC, who presented his credentials to the Secretary-General.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General welcomed the Permanent Representative and praised the State of Qatar's active role in achieving the OIC’s goals and promoting joint Islamic action.

The two sides addressed several current issues of common concern.

