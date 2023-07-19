Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received today, July 18, 2023, in his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, H.E. Amb. Bandar bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the OIC, at the end of his tenure

During the meeting, the Secretary-General appreciated the pioneering role played by Qatar within the OIC and its contributions to strengthening solidarity and joint Islamic action.

The meeting also addressed several issues of common interest.