Open Menu

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 11:43 AM

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received today, July 18, 2023, in his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, H.E. Amb. Bandar bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the OIC, at the end of his tenure

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 July, 2023) H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received today, July 18, 2023, in his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, H.E. Amb.

Bandar bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the OIC, at the end of his tenure.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General appreciated the pioneering role played by Qatar within the OIC and its contributions to strengthening solidarity and joint Islamic action.

The meeting also addressed several issues of common interest.

Related Topics

Qatar July OIC

Recent Stories

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

8 minutes ago
 PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s econo ..

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

11 minutes ago
 Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan wit ..

Green Climate Fund announces Recharge Pakistan with additional investments from ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

12 hours ago
US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

12 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

12 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

12 hours ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

12 hours ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

12 hours ago
 At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World