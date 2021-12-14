UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Receives The Acting Consul-General Of The Togolese Republic In Jeddah

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 11:09 AM

Secretary-General Receives the Acting Consul-General of the Togolese Republic in Jeddah

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, December 13, 2021, in his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, the Acting Consul-General of the Togolese Republic in Jeddah, Mr. Passero Chasanti

The meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation between the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Togolese Republic.

