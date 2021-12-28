UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Receives The Ambassador Of The Republic Of Tajikistan To The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, The Permanent Representative To OIC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:26 PM

Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Permanent Representative to OIC

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hussein Ibrahim Taha, on December 27, 2021, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, received Ambassador Akram Karimi, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th December, 2021) His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hussein Ibrahim Taha, on December 27, 2021, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, received Ambassador Akram Karimi, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC.

His Excellency the Secretary-General commended the active role played by the Republic of Tajikistan within the framework of the OIC, its support for joint Islamic action and hosting Afghan refugees.

On his part, the Permanent Representative reaffirmed the Republic of Tajikistan's support for the role played by the OIC in serving Islamic causes.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between OIC and Tajikistan, as well as a number of issues of common interest.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Tajikistan Saudi Arabia December Refugee OIC

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,846 new COVID-19 cases, 632 recove ..

UAE announces 1,846 new COVID-19 cases, 632 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

14 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decree granting Lana Zaki ..

President issues Federal Decree granting Lana Zaki Nusseibeh rank of Minister

29 minutes ago
 Warba Bank celebrates listing of US$250 million Ti ..

Warba Bank celebrates listing of US$250 million Tier-1 Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

44 minutes ago
 Global interest in Dubai International Sports Conf ..

Global interest in Dubai International Sports Conference and Lewandowski-Mbappe ..

1 hour ago
 Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 2 mln

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 2 mln

56 minutes ago
 Ehsaas programme benefits 36000 women in district

Ehsaas programme benefits 36000 women in district

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.