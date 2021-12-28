Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Permanent Representative to OIC

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hussein Ibrahim Taha, on December 27, 2021, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, received Ambassador Akram Karimi, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

His Excellency the Secretary-General commended the active role played by the Republic of Tajikistan within the framework of the OIC, its support for joint Islamic action and hosting Afghan refugees.

On his part, the Permanent Representative reaffirmed the Republic of Tajikistan's support for the role played by the OIC in serving Islamic causes.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between OIC and Tajikistan, as well as a number of issues of common interest.