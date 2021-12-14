UrduPoint.com

Secretary General Receives The Consul General Of The USA In Jeddah And Its Official Representative To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:56 PM

Secretary General Receives the Consul General of the USA in Jeddah and its Official Representative to the OIC

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, 14 December 2021, at the General Secretariat, H.E. Mr. Faris Asaad, Consul General of the United States of America in Jeddah and Official Representative of the U.S.A. to the OIC

Jeddah(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th December, 2021) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, 14 December 2021, at the General Secretariat, H.E. Mr. Faris Asaad, Consul General of the United States of America in Jeddah and Official Representative of the U.

S.A. to the OIC.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the strength of the relations between the OIC and the US and discussed ways to enhance fruitful dialogue and cooperation in various fields. They also reviewed issues of common interest.

Related Topics

Jeddah United States December OIC

Recent Stories

Minister of Health visits Expo 2020 Dubai, reviews ..

Minister of Health visits Expo 2020 Dubai, reviews latest innovations showcased ..

8 minutes ago
 Careem to bring back bonuses and guarantees, award ..

Careem to bring back bonuses and guarantees, awards best performing Captains of ..

9 minutes ago
 Anushka’s reaction to monkey’s life-saver stor ..

Anushka’s reaction to monkey’s life-saver storms into social media

28 minutes ago
 PTCL Group onboards top 150 graduates under its Su ..

PTCL Group onboards top 150 graduates under its Summit Programme 2021

33 minutes ago
 14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

53 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Tro ..

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake in Drills in Ukrai ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.