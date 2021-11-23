Secretary General Receives the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Nov, 2021) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on Monday 22 November 2021, Ambassador Rezwan Saeed Sheikh, Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the OIC.

The Permanent Representative of Pakistan congratulated the Secretary General on his assumption of office and assured him of the support of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the accomplishment of his mission to promote the OIC’s objectives and Joint Islamic Action.

During the meeting, the Secretary General and the Permanent Representative reviewed the close ties of cooperation between OIC and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as well as a number of important issues on the agenda of the OIC, which require increased efforts, cooperation and solidarity.