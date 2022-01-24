UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Receives The Permanent Representative Of Turkmenistan To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 05:32 PM

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on 23 January 2022, in his office in Jeddah, the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the OIC, H.E. Ambassador Orazmuhamed Chariyev

During the meeting, the Secretary General commended the valuable contribution of Turkmenistan to the work of OIC and promoting joint Islamic Action.

For his part, Turkmenistan’s Permanent Representative congratulated the Secretary General on assuming office and affirmed his country's firm support for the OIC.

