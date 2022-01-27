Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the OIC

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on 23 January 2022, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the OIC, H.E. Ambassador Ologebek Maksudov

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th January, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on 23 January 2022, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the OIC, H.E.

Ambassador Ologebek Maksudov.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General praised the commitment of Uzbekistan to the ideals of OIC and in promoting the joint Islamic Action.

Ambassador Maksudov congratulated the Secretary General on assuming office and reiterated his country's firm support to the OIC.