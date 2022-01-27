UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Receives The Permanent Representative Of Uzbekistan To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the OIC

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on 23 January 2022, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the OIC, H.E. Ambassador Ologebek Maksudov

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th January, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on 23 January 2022, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the OIC, H.E.

Ambassador Ologebek Maksudov.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General praised the commitment of Uzbekistan to the ideals of OIC and in promoting the joint Islamic Action.

Ambassador Maksudov congratulated the Secretary General on assuming office and reiterated his country's firm support to the OIC.

Related Topics

Jeddah Uzbekistan January OIC

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the OIC

3 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses Cooperation with U ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses Cooperation with United Nations Assistant Secret ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates International Customs Day

Dubai Customs celebrates International Customs Day

7 minutes ago
 PSL will start at Karachi National Stadium today

PSL will start at Karachi National Stadium today

11 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 25 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 25 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>