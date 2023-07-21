Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the OIC

Open Menu

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 July, 2023) His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, received His Excellency Ambassador Jaafar Muhammad Jaafar, the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the OIC, today 19 June 2023.

The Jordanian diplomat, who is coming to the end of his mission, came to bid farewell to the Secretary-General.
His Excellency the Secretary-General praised the active role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its support for the causes of the Islamic world.
The meeting provided a framework for exchanging views on a number of issues of common interest.

