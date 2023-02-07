Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received in his office on 7 February 2023, Ambassador Shaea Mohsen Al-Zindani, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Yemen to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received in his office on 7 February 2023, Ambassador Shaea Mohsen Al-Zindani, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Yemen to the OIC.

Al-Zindani briefed the Secretary-General on the latest developments in Yemen, and the two sides touched on a number of issues of common interest.



The Secretary-General stressed that a peaceful solution is the only way out of the Yemeni crisis, within the framework of the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue, and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, chiefly resolution No.

2216.

His Excellency affirmed the OIC's support for Yemen to alleviate the suffering of its people and achieve their aspirations for security, peace, stability, and development.