UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General: Social Development Is A Priority For OIC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), addressed the workshop hosted virtually by the Statistical, Economic, and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), on August 02-04, 2022, in Ankara, to strengthen the capacities of social development national institutions (SDNIs) in the OIC countries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -3rd Aug, 2022) H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), addressed the workshop hosted virtually by the Statistical, Economic, and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), on August 02-04, 2022, in Ankara, to strengthen the capacities of social development national institutions (SDNIs) in the OIC countries.

The workshop was opened by H.E. Derya Yanik, Minister of Family and Social Services of Türkiye, Chairperson of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Social Development, H.E. OIC Secretary-General, and Dr. Nebil Dabour, Director of SESRIC.

The Secretary-General stressed that the OIC attaches great importance to issues of social development in general and social protection in particular, pointing out that the promotion of policies aimed at strengthening family and social security and providing and facilitating effective and reliable social services for the family, children, the elderly, and people with special needs is one of the objectives of its ten-year program 2025 (OIC-2025).

Brahim Taha indicated that the 14th Islamic Summit Conference in Makkah Al-Mukarramah in 2019 affirmed that "the social dimension is essential in achieving sustainable development, and that investing in social protection is a means to achieving development goals.

" The First Ministerial Conference on Social Development, hosted by the Republic of Türkiye in Istanbul in 2019, also highlighted the importance the OIC attaches to social development issues.

The Secretary-General stressed that holding this workshop is part of the OIC efforts to support its Member States in this regard and follow up on the implementation of the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) and the resolutions and recommendations adopted by the First Ministerial Conference on Social Development.

The Secretary-General thanked the Republic of Türkiye for its efforts in chairing the first session of the Conference and its continuous support for the General Secretariat in following up on the implementation of its resolutions. He also thanked the Arab Republic of Egypt for its efforts to host the second session of the Conference in 2023. He also thanked the OIC’s partners and workshop organizers.

Related Topics

Egypt Makkah Ankara Istanbul August 2019 Family Arab OIC

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

10 minutes ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

10 minutes ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

25 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.