Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), addressed the workshop hosted virtually by the Statistical, Economic, and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), on August 02-04, 2022, in Ankara, to strengthen the capacities of social development national institutions (SDNIs) in the OIC countries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -3rd Aug, 2022) H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), addressed the workshop hosted virtually by the Statistical, Economic, and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), on August 02-04, 2022, in Ankara, to strengthen the capacities of social development national institutions (SDNIs) in the OIC countries.

The workshop was opened by H.E. Derya Yanik, Minister of Family and Social Services of Türkiye, Chairperson of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Social Development, H.E. OIC Secretary-General, and Dr. Nebil Dabour, Director of SESRIC.

The Secretary-General stressed that the OIC attaches great importance to issues of social development in general and social protection in particular, pointing out that the promotion of policies aimed at strengthening family and social security and providing and facilitating effective and reliable social services for the family, children, the elderly, and people with special needs is one of the objectives of its ten-year program 2025 (OIC-2025).

Brahim Taha indicated that the 14th Islamic Summit Conference in Makkah Al-Mukarramah in 2019 affirmed that "the social dimension is essential in achieving sustainable development, and that investing in social protection is a means to achieving development goals.

" The First Ministerial Conference on Social Development, hosted by the Republic of Türkiye in Istanbul in 2019, also highlighted the importance the OIC attaches to social development issues.

The Secretary-General stressed that holding this workshop is part of the OIC efforts to support its Member States in this regard and follow up on the implementation of the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) and the resolutions and recommendations adopted by the First Ministerial Conference on Social Development.

The Secretary-General thanked the Republic of Türkiye for its efforts in chairing the first session of the Conference and its continuous support for the General Secretariat in following up on the implementation of its resolutions. He also thanked the Arab Republic of Egypt for its efforts to host the second session of the Conference in 2023. He also thanked the OIC’s partners and workshop organizers.