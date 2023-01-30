UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Stresses His Gratitude To Member States For Supporting OIC Reforms

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 04:49 PM

Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member States for Supporting OIC Reforms

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held, at its headquarters in Jeddah, the opening ceremony of the fifty-first session of the Permanent Finance Committee on 29/1/ 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held, at its headquarters in Jeddah, the opening ceremony of the fifty-first session of the Permanent Finance Committee on 29/1/ 2023.
His Excellency the Secretary-General, Mr.

Hissein Brahim Taha, delivered a statement, in which he affirmed that since assuming his post, and based on the confidence placed in him by Member States, he accorded great attention to the administrative and financial dossier.


He added that the organization launched many committees and initiatives to modernize the administrative and financial systems and enhance good governance and other procedures in accordance with regulations.


He wished that Member States would continue their support to complete the process of comprehensive reforms of the General Secretariat.
He extended his sincere thanks to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its successful steering of the fiftieth session of the PFC. He also expressed his sincere wishes of success to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the new PFC Chair.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jeddah Mauritania Post

Recent Stories

Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight p ..

Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight powered with 100% Sustainable A ..

35 seconds ago
 Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 othe ..

Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 others injured

33 minutes ago
 UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

2 hours ago
 Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer fo ..

Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer for Peshawar Zalmi’s Main Anth ..

2 hours ago
 Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 ..

Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 as a "International Year of Di ..

3 hours ago
 Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Tu ..

Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.