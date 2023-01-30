Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member States for Supporting OIC Reforms

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held, at its headquarters in Jeddah, the opening ceremony of the fifty-first session of the Permanent Finance Committee on 29/1/ 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held, at its headquarters in Jeddah, the opening ceremony of the fifty-first session of the Permanent Finance Committee on 29/1/ 2023.

His Excellency the Secretary-General, Mr.

Hissein Brahim Taha, delivered a statement, in which he affirmed that since assuming his post, and based on the confidence placed in him by Member States, he accorded great attention to the administrative and financial dossier.



He added that the organization launched many committees and initiatives to modernize the administrative and financial systems and enhance good governance and other procedures in accordance with regulations.



He wished that Member States would continue their support to complete the process of comprehensive reforms of the General Secretariat.

He extended his sincere thanks to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its successful steering of the fiftieth session of the PFC. He also expressed his sincere wishes of success to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the new PFC Chair.