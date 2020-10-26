A secretary working in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has tested positive for COVID-19, national media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 26th October, 2020) A secretary working in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has tested positive for COVID-19, national media reported on Monday.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, the infection was detected during a routine checkup among those working closely with Netanyahu.

The paper added, citing the prime minister's office, that everyone who came into contact with the coronavirus-diagnosed secretary would be retested in the next few hours.

On October 15, Israel approved the easing of some coronavirus restrictions starting October 18. The measures were introduced last month amid increasing COVID-19 infection rates.

So far, Israel has registered over 310,000 COVID-19 cases, 2,397 related deaths and more than 293,000 recoveries.