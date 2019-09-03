Secretary of Russian Security Council Discusses Syria With Iraqi Presidential Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has met in Moscow with Falih Alfayyadh, security aide to the Iraqi prime minister, to discuss issues of defense industry cooperation, and the situation in Syria, the council said on Monday.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Falih Alfayyadh have discussed various aspects of Russia-Iraq political cooperation, issues of military and defense industry cooperation. Special attention was paid to the situation in Syria," the Security Council said in its statement.

Patrsuhev noted that Alfayyadh's visit was close to September 9, the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between two countries.

Russia and Iraq have been maintaining close economic and military ties for years as Moscow has been selling military vehicles and hardware to Baghdad.