Secretary of state nominee Blinken says US can 'outcompete' China

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be secretary of state, will say at his confirmation hearing Tuesday that the United States can "outcompete" a fast-rising China through democratic values.

According to his prepared statement, Blinken will speak of "a world of rising nationalism, receding democracy (and) growing rivalry with China, Russia and other authoritarian states.""We can outcompete China -- and remind the world that a government of the people, by the people, can deliver for its people," Blinken will say later Tuesday at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, paraphrasing Abraham Lincoln's paean to democracy two weeks after a mob supporting the defeated President Donald Trump ransacked the Capitol.