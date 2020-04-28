UrduPoint.com
Secretary Pompeo Coordinates US COVID-19 Strategy With Netherlands - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 10:17 PM

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and his Dutch counterpart Foreign Minister Stef Blok sought to coordinate strategy in a bilateral partnership targeting the COVID-19 crisis, the State Department said in readout of a phone call between the two diplomats on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and his Dutch counterpart Foreign Minister Stef Blok sought to coordinate strategy in a bilateral partnership targeting the COVID-19 crisis, the State Department said in readout of a phone call between the two diplomats on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Blok emphasized the US-Netherlands partnership in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic," the readout said.

Pompeo also thanked Blok for the Netherlands' support in repatriating American citizens during the pandemic, the readout added.

The two also discussed coordination of efforts to negotiate a peace agreement to end US and NATO military involvement in Afghanistan, the readout said.

