Secretary Pompeo Coordinates US COVID-19 Strategy With Netherlands - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and his Dutch counterpart Foreign Minister Stef Blok sought to coordinate strategy in a bilateral partnership targeting the COVID-19 crisis, the State Department said in readout of a phone call between the two diplomats on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and his Dutch counterpart Foreign Minister Stef Blok sought to coordinate strategy in a bilateral partnership targeting the COVID-19 crisis, the State Department said in readout of a phone call between the two diplomats on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Blok emphasized the US-Netherlands partnership in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic," the readout said.

Pompeo also thanked Blok for the Netherlands' support in repatriating American citizens during the pandemic, the readout added.

The two also discussed coordination of efforts to negotiate a peace agreement to end US and NATO military involvement in Afghanistan, the readout said.