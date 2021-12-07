Secure Video Link for Putin-Biden Call to Be Used for First Time - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) A secure video communication line will be used for the first time for talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Putin and Biden will speak via videoconference on Tuesday. Putin will ask for assistance if there are issues with the connection, but the talks in general will be private, just between the two leaders, Peskov noted.

"A secure video link between our two countries will be used for the first time... it allows presidents to discuss the most pressing topics that require an increased level of confidentiality. It was (established) earlier.

Under previous administrations, it was agreed to establish such a line. Operators worked hard, it was created, but so far it has only been tested in working mode, and has not been used by heads of state," Peskov told the Channel One broadcaster.

Earlier on Monday, the Kremlin spokesman said that the two presidents will start the conversation at 14:00 GMT and that it will not be broadcast live, though some footage might be uploaded afterwards. Putin also doesn't plan to make a statement following the conversation, Peskov added.

The leaders are expected to hold marathon talks on Ukraine tensions and the growing NATO presence near Russian borders.