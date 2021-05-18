Security agents raid main independent Belarus news site

Security agents in Belarus on Tuesday searched the offices of the ex-Soviet republic's main independent news site Tut.by and the homes of several of its journalists, the site's editor said

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Security agents in Belarus on Tuesday searched the offices of the ex-Soviet republic's main independent news site Tut.by and the homes of several of its journalists, the site's editor said.

Tut.

by's editor-in-chief Marina Zolotova told AFP that representatives of the state control committee's financial investigations department searched her home and the homes of several of her employees, also noting that "representatives of security agencies also came to the newsroom".