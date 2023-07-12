Open Menu

Security Assurances Should Not Replace Ukraine's Membership In NATO - Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Security assurances from Western countries should not be a substitute for Ukraine's membership in NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Sky news broadcaster said that the G7 declaration on new security arrangements with Ukraine was expected to be ratified on the sidelines of the alliance's summit.

"Security assurances for Ukraine on the way to NATO, not instead of (Ukraine's NATo membership), I emphasize this again, namely security assurances on the way to NATO," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that providing Ukraine with any security assurances is extremely wrong and very dangerous, and infringes on Russia's security.

