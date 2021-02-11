UrduPoint.com
Security Boosted Around S. African Parliament Ahead of President's Key Address - Police

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) South Africa imposed major security measures to ensure law and order in and around the parliament building ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, police spokeswoman Col. Brenda Muridili told Sputnik.

SONA is an annual event in South Africa, in which the president reports about ongoing developments to lawmakers.

"Security is tight in and around parliament. Our state of security readiness is up to scratch Criminals must not take chances. We have deployed all our capable members to posts and spots.

Ours is to make certain that people in and around the parliamentary precinct are safe, the must wear masks, observe social distancing and sanitize," Muridili said.

The measures are coordinated by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure which comprises various security and intelligence agencies of South Africa. The Cape Town residents were warned beforehand about restricted access to areas surrounding the parliament building.

During his address, Ramaphosa is expected to talk about the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and plans to revive the country's economy, among other issues.

