MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Security measures have been strengthened in Russia's Lipetsk Region and local residents have been asked to refrain from traveling in the southern direction, regional Governor Igor Artamonov said.

"According to the results of the meeting of the operational headquarters, a decision was made to strengthen security measures in the region.

Particular attention will be paid to critical infrastructure facilities. In addition, residents of the region are now advised to avoid traveling in the southern direction, in particular to the Voronezh region," Artamonov said on Telegram on Saturday morning.

Earlier, Rostov regional Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram that law enforcement agencies were doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the Rostov region.