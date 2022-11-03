Security Cameras Active But Not Monitored During Alleged Pelosi Attack - US Capitol Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Security cameras operated by the US Capitol Police (USCP) were functional but not monitored during the alleged attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their San Francisco residence last week, the USCP said.

"The Command Center has access to roughly 1,800 cameras, which provide us the capability to collect evidence from any camera's location at any time, while also allowing Command Center personnel to monitor select video feeds," the USCP said in a statement on Wednesday. "While the Speaker was with her security detail in Washington, DC, the San Francisco cameras were not actively monitored as they are when the Speaker is at the residence."

However, the Command Center personnel noticed police activity on the screen and used the live feeds to monitor the response and assist investigators, the statement said.

The USCP launched an internal security review and is fast-tracking efforts to enhance the protection of members of Congress when they are outside of Washington, the statement also said.

Early on Friday morning, San Francisco police responded to a wellbeing check at the Pelosi residence, where they found Paul Pelosi and 42-year old David DePape struggling over a hammer. DePape reportedly took the hammer and beat Pelosi with it before being detained by police.

On Tuesday, DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. DePape also faces Federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping of a US official or their family member with intent to retaliate on account of their duties.

DePape is being held without bail ahead of a Friday court session to schedule a preliminary and bail hearing, which are likely to be set in conjunction, defense attorney Adam Lipson said on Tuesday after DePape's arraignment.