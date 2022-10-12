UrduPoint.com

Security Concerns May Add To Energy Market Volatility - African Energy Chamber

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 07:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The lack of security of energy supply in Europe can increase volatility on the global market, the executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Nj Ayuk, who represented the pan-African energy broker at the 5th Russian Energy Week in Moscow, said gas leaks at the Nord Stream pipelines had emphasized the need to better protect vital energy infrastructure.

"We've seen billions of Dollars going into building this infrastructure. If we cannot protect it, guarantee it, then we are going to see more volatility in the oil and natural gas markets," he said.

The attacks on the underwater pipelines linking Russia to Germany exacerbated the global energy crisis. The European Union was already struggling to replace shortfalls from Russian natural gas when the pumping stopped.

Nj Ayuk warned that physical security of pipelines and pipeline facilities should be prioritized now to stabilize the global energy market. He said the BRICS group of emerging economies was cognizant of that.

