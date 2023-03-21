Security Concerns of All States to Be Respected to Solve Ukraine Crisis - Joint Statement

Russia and China believe that in order to solve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to respect the security concerns of all countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China believe that in order to solve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to respect the security concerns of all countries.

"The parties note that in order to solve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries and prevent the formation of a block confrontation, to stop actions that contribute to further escalation of the conflict," Russia and China said in a joint statement.