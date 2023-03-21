UrduPoint.com

Security Concerns Of All States To Be Respected To Solve Ukraine Crisis - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Security Concerns of All States to Be Respected to Solve Ukraine Crisis - Joint Statement

Russia and China believe that in order to solve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to respect the security concerns of all countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China believe that in order to solve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to respect the security concerns of all countries.

"The parties note that in order to solve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries and prevent the formation of a block confrontation, to stop actions that contribute to further escalation of the conflict," Russia and China said in a joint statement.

Related Topics

Russia China All

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Not Aware of US Providing Depleted U ..

Pentagon Says Not Aware of US Providing Depleted Uranium Munitions to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Earthquake: No loss of life, property reported so ..

Earthquake: No loss of life, property reported so far: Minister for National Hea ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dum ..

Russia, China Concerned About Japan's Plans to Dump Water From Fukushima NPP - S ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, de ..

Govt taking steps to realize dream of educated, developed Balochistan: Governor ..

25 minutes ago
 Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements ..

Commissioner chair meeting to review arrangements of Ramazan

25 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.