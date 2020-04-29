UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Council Looks To 3-month 'humanitarian Pause' In Global Conflicts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:37 AM

Security Council looks to 3-month 'humanitarian pause' in global conflicts

The UN Security Council plans to call for a 90-day "humanitarian pause" in conflicts worldwide as part of the ongoing struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft resolution obtained by AFP Tuesday

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):The UN Security Council plans to call for a 90-day "humanitarian pause" in conflicts worldwide as part of the ongoing struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft resolution obtained by AFP Tuesday.

An initial version last week -- co-authored by France and Tunisia -- only asked for a 30-day pause, along with a call to end all hostilities in the involved countries and to increase international cooperation to counter the virus.

The new draft, which was revised on Monday, now "calls upon all parties to armed conflicts to engage immediately in a durable humanitarian pause for at least 90 consecutive days." The stoppage would be "in order to enable the safe, unhindered and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance, provisions of related services by impartial humanitarian actors," according to the draft.

So far no date has been set for a vote, as the thorniest issue of the resolution -- how to address the role of the World Health Organization, which has been sharply criticized by the United States -- has yet to be settled.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on March 23 called for an immediate global cease-fire.

The new draft resolution however would only cover countries whose conflicts are already currently under scrutiny by Security Council, including Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Mali, Central African Republic, Libya, Colombia and Sudan.

Some efforts were made to decrease the intensity of certain conflicts after Guterres's call, though more than a month later several countries, such as Yemen, Libya and South Sudan, saw hostilities continue to ramp up.

In Colombia, the National Liberation Army (ELN) -- the country's last active guerilla group -- announced Monday they would resume operations on May 1.

On March 25, the UN announced a "humanitarian plan" to send aid to the countries most vulnerable to the pandemic and asked for more than $2 billion.

A month later, $1 billion had been raised, officials said.

It would take up to $90 billion in order to protect the people most at risk for dropping incomes -- and therefore most in need of food and other care -- due to the pandemic, according to a recent UN estimate.

Two-thirds of the funds could be provided by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, according to the estimate.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution World Army World Bank United Nations Syria Vote Yemen France Mali Tunisia United States Sudan Colombia Libya Central African Republic March May All Billion

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics posts growth in Q1 operating p ..

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Electronics reports 3% drop in Q1 net prof ..

3 minutes ago

Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain issues decisio ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Mali review ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.