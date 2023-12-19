Open Menu

Security Council Postpones New Gaza Ceasefire Vote To Tuesday: Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Prolonged negotiations have led the UN Security Council to postpone to Tuesday a vote on a resolution that had sought a new ceasefire in Gaza, diplomatic sources said, as Washington exhibits growing impatience with key ally Israel

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Prolonged negotiations have led the UN Security Council to postpone to Tuesday a vote on a resolution that had sought a new ceasefire in Gaza, diplomatic sources said, as Washington exhibits growing impatience with key ally Israel.

The United Arab Emirates, which had introduced the latest text, requested that the vote set for 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) Monday be postponed to allow for complex negotiations to continue, and is now expected to be rescheduled for Tuesday, the sources told AFP.

That draft had called for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" in Gaza to allow "safe and unhindered humanitarian access" in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The vote delay suggests UN diplomats have been unable yet to find common ground.

Ten days ago On December 8, despite unprecedented pressure from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the United States blocked a Security Council resolution that would have called for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the battered Palestinian territory, where Israel continues its deadly strikes in retaliation for Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack.

But in the General Assembly, the 193-member United Nations voted overwhelmingly for a ceasefire, with 153 in favor -- exceeding the 140 or so countries that have routinely backed resolutions condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

