Security Council Renews UN Mission Mandate to Support Yemen Ceasefire Agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the United Nations mission to support Yemen's ceasefire agreement for another year

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the United Nations mission to support Yemen's ceasefire agreement for another year.

The resolution "Decides to extend until July 15, 2022, the mandate of the United Nations Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA), to support the implementation of the Agreement on the City of Hudaydah and Ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Issa as set out in the Stockholm Agreement."

After the government of Yemen and the rebel Houthi movement reached the Hudaydah agreement in December 2018, the UN Security Council established the UNMHA to monitor and support the implementation of the ceasefire and redeployment of forces.

The new resolution calls on the parties in Yemen to work toward ensuring the stability of Hudaydah, but also demands an end to the obstruction of movement of UNMHA personnel.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for more than six years. The situation further deteriorated after the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015.