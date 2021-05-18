UrduPoint.com
Security Council Says Minsk Reacts To NATO's Activities Near Borders - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Security Council Says Minsk Reacts to NATO's Activities Near Borders - State Media

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Belarus is responding to the increased NATO activity by boosting its border and air defenses, state-run news agency Belta reported, citing Aleksandr Volfovich, the state secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, on Tuesday.

According to the official, the country's authorities monitor and analyze NATO's military activities near the Belarusian border, as well as comes up with appropriate response measures. Among those are, first and foremost, reinforcement of the state border, work at border checkpoints and reinforcement of air defense duty units.

