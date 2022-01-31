UrduPoint.com

Security Council To Meet On Ukraine As US Warns Of Russia Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 12:15 PM

Security Council to meet on Ukraine as US warns of Russia sanctions

The UN Security Council meets Monday to discuss the Ukraine crisis, with Washington vowing to hold Moscow to account as it works with NATO allies to beef up sanctions should Russia invade its neighbor

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council meets Monday to discuss the Ukraine crisis, with Washington vowing to hold Moscow to account as it works with NATO allies to beef up sanctions should Russia invade its neighbor.

Fears of an imminent incursion have grown in recent days, despite denials from Moscow and pleas from Ukraine's president to avoid stirring "panic" over the massive Russian military build-up on the border.

The United States and Britain on Sunday flagged new and "devastating" economic sanctions against Russia, as Washington and its allies step up efforts to deter any invasion of Ukraine.

With tensions soaring, the United States said it was prepared to push back against any "disinformation" Moscow put forward in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched United Nations sessions in years.

Russia on Monday is likely to try to block the 15-member council from holding its US-requested meeting, "but the Security Council is unified.

Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves," Washington's UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield told ABC news.

"We're going to go in the room prepared to listen to them, but we're not going to be distracted by their propaganda," she said Sunday. "And we're going to be prepared to respond to any disinformation that they attempt to spread during this meeting." Amid a flurry of diplomatic contacts, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told CBS a proposal on security issues presented last week by the US and NATO to Russia may have stirred interest in Moscow.

The proposal includes the likelihood of new talks this week between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, meanwhile, took a tough stance, saying it was crucial Washington send a powerful message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that any aggression against Ukraine would come at a very high cost.

Related Topics

NATO Senate United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Victoria Vladimir Putin United States Turkish Lira May Border Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center to ..

Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center to Administer Booster Shots - Rep ..

18 seconds ago
 Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Resigns for Attend ..

Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Resigns for Attending Party Amid COVID-19 Surge ..

20 seconds ago
 PSL 2022: Hassan Khan replaces Shahid Afridi for Q ..

PSL 2022: Hassan Khan replaces Shahid Afridi for Quetta Gladiators

11 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in Women Deve ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in Women Development Organization’s Works ..

56 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Lauds COMSTECH for Sending ..

OIC General Secretariat Lauds COMSTECH for Sending a Medical Team to Niger

57 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>