Security Council Urges Member States to Comply With UN Charter to Avoid War - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The United Nations Security Council called on all member states to fully comply with the UN Charter to prevent war and maintain global peace and security, the council's current president Vietnamese Permanent Representative to the organization Dang Dinh Quy said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Security Council calls on member states to fully comply with the Charter of the United Nations," the statement said. "The Security Council recognizes the critical importance of the Charter to the maintenance of international peace and security and development of international law, including principles that govern interstate relations to help prevent the scourge of war."

The council stressed the importance of the widest possible dissemination of the knowledge of the Charter within the United Nations, as well as raising public awareness of the treaty, the statement said.

It also stated that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should continue his efforts in assisting member states and regional organizations in upholding the Charter and promoting the treaty's role in the programs to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations throughout 2020.

UN member states, for their part, should enhance inclusive dialogue to share different experiences and views while implementing their obligations under the Charter.

The Charter of the United Nations outlines a set of foundational principles of the world's body and the commitment to upholding human rights and freedoms without any discrimination.

The treaty was signed after the UN Conference on International Organization in San Francisco on June 26, 1945, and came into force in October the same year.