Security Deterioration in Gaza May Soon Become Irreversible - UN Special Coordinator

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) United Nations Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the deterioration of the security conditions in Gaza may soon become irreversible.

"Recently, the security situation in Gaza has deteriorated - a trend which soon may become irreversible," Mladenov said.

The Special Coordinator noted that some 20 rockets and 270 balloons carrying incendiary devices have been launched toward Israel during the past month, causing hundreds of fires and injuring at least six civilians.

The Israeli Defense Forces responded by firing some 80 missiles and shells that injured five people, Mladenov said.

The Special Coordinator emphasized that the indiscriminate launching of rockets toward Israeli population centers must cease immediately, adding that children and schools should never be a target by any party.

The Israeli population near Gaza lives in constant fear while the Palestinians there face unbearable economic conditions, no freedom of movement and political isolation - conditions that necessitate seeking a long-term solution, Mladenov said.

"There is a moral imperative to end all militant activity in Gaza, restore Palestinian national unity and lift Israeli closures," Mladenov added.