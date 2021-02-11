WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Impeachment managers unveiled previously unknown security footage and police radio transmissions to show the violence of the US Capitol assault and its immediate danger to senators who are deliberating about whether to convict former President Donald Trump over last month's events.

House impeachment managers - congressmen sent to the upper chamber to act as prosecutors - seek to prove that Trump is guilty of the insurrection incitement by refusing for months to accept his election defeat and sparking with a fiery speech in front of the White House his loyalists' attack as a last-minute bid to prevent the congressional certification of Joe Biden's victory.

Impeachment manager Eric Swalwell told senators on Wednesday that they were a mere "58 steps away from where the mob was amassing and police was rushing to stop them." He demonstrated a video of the chamber's majority leader Chuck Schumer being ushered to safety by his gun-wielding security detail.

"Seconds later, they returned and ran back down the hallway, and officers immediately shut the door and used their bodies to keep them safe," Swalwell commented on intense footage.

He praised congressional staff for "grabbing and protecting electoral ballots the mob was after."

Another impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett revealed footage of Vice President Mike Pence's evacuation from the Capitol already breached by rioters.

"A mob was looking for Vice President Pence because of his patriotism, because the Vice President had refused to do what the President demanded and overturn the election results.

During the assault on the Capitol extremists reportedly coordinated online and discussed how they could hunt down the Vice President," she said. "Again, that is a mob that was sent by the President of the United States to stop the certification of an election."

Police radio transmissions, also revealed for the first time, conveyed a chilling sense of panic among officers as they were outnumbered, overwhelmed and bitten down by attackers.

"Multiple Capitol injuries. Multiple Capitol injuries... They are throwing metal poles at us... Give me DSO up here now. DSO. Multiple law enforcement injuries. DCO, get up here," an officer screamed for reinforcements. "We just had an explosion to go on up here. I don't know if they are fireworks or what, but they are starting to throw explosives."

The defense lawyers will take the floor later to respond. Trump's lawyers so far have defended his statements as "free speech" while reminding everyone that their client has condemned violence. The defense team has urged the Senate to dismiss allegations as unconstitutional and "self-evidently wrong."

Each side is given up to 16 hours over two days to present its case. A two-thirds majority will be needed for conviction, meaning that at least 17 of the 50 Senate Republicans have to break ranks and join their Democratic colleagues.