Security Forces Across Globe Must React With Restraint During Popular Protests - UN Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Security forces around the world must act with restraint during ongoing demonstrations, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Friday.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his call to security forces to act at all times with maximum restraint and to respond to any acts of violence in conformity with relevant international human rights standards on the use of force by law enforcement officials," Dujarric said.

Dujarric also called on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and to refrain from violence.

"The Secretary-General has been following closely the recent waves of street demonstrations that have been taking place in several countries around the world," Dujarric said. "He is deeply concerned that some of these protests have led to violence and... in some instances have resulted in loss of life and serious injuries."

The UN Secretary-General said freedom of expression and peaceful assembly were fundamental rights that must be respected, Dujarric added.