UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Across Globe Must React With Restraint During Popular Protests - UN Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Security Forces Across Globe Must React With Restraint During Popular Protests - UN Chief

Security forces around the world must act with restraint during ongoing demonstrations, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Security forces around the world must act with restraint during ongoing demonstrations, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Friday.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his call to security forces to act at all times with maximum restraint and to respond to any acts of violence in conformity with relevant international human rights standards on the use of force by law enforcement officials," Dujarric said.

Dujarric also called on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and to refrain from violence.

"The Secretary-General has been following closely the recent waves of street demonstrations that have been taking place in several countries around the world," Dujarric said. "He is deeply concerned that some of these protests have led to violence and... in some instances have resulted in loss of life and serious injuries."

The UN Secretary-General said freedom of expression and peaceful assembly were fundamental rights that must be respected, Dujarric added.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations All From

Recent Stories

Three injure in Quetta clash

5 minutes ago

Get arms licenses computerized up to Dec.12,2019; ..

5 minutes ago

US-China Talks to Kick-Off Monday With 'New Goodwi ..

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Beat Officer as Gunshot Fails ..

37 minutes ago

Forum calls for devising SOPs to ensure safety of ..

37 minutes ago

Toppling govt through protest demonstration not ea ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.