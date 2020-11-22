UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Block Movement Of Protesters In Minsk, Detain Participants - Witnesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Security Forces Block Movement of Protesters in Minsk, Detain Participants - Witnesses

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The Belarusian security forces are blocking the movement of protesters in a bid to prevent the formation of large opposition columns in different districts of Minsk on Sunday, eyewitnesses told Sputnik, adding that there are detentions.

On Sunday, the Belarusian opposition traditionally holds rallies in Minsk and other cities across the country, which are not sanctioned by the local authorities. Within the context, the authorities have enhanced security measures in the capital and deployed law enforcement officers and special vehicles to the city center. Against this background, opposition activists decided to hold a protest march in an updated format, which involves gathering participants first in the courtyards in small groups, which then move to common gathering places for the area, where a column is formed and the march begins.

According to eyewitnesses, law enforcement officers dispersed one of such columns near Kalinouskaha Street, while several people were detained. However, people continue to gather.

Meanwhile, the tut.by news portal reported that the security forces were blocking the movement of the convoy formed in the Malinovka neighborhood, and the security forces used special means to disperse the demonstrators in the Kamennaya Gorka neighborhood. According to a video published by the news portal, a series of explosions accompanied by bright flashes and heavy smoke took place near a crowd at the entrance to a metro station.

Eyewitnesses also told Sputnik about blasts similar to the explosions of flash bang grenades in the city's southwest.

Police have not so far commented on detentions and the use of special means to disperse protesters.

Related Topics

Protest Metro Vehicles Minsk March Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

56 minutes ago

Jafza-based companies can trade with confidence le ..

1 hour ago

Award winning EAD nature documentaries to be aired ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 24,581 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

2 hours ago

Investcorp invests in XpressBees

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.