Security Forces Block Movement of Protesters in Minsk, Detain Participants - Witnesses

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The Belarusian security forces are blocking the movement of protesters in a bid to prevent the formation of large opposition columns in different districts of Minsk on Sunday, eyewitnesses told Sputnik, adding that there are detentions.

On Sunday, the Belarusian opposition traditionally holds rallies in Minsk and other cities across the country, which are not sanctioned by the local authorities. Within the context, the authorities have enhanced security measures in the capital and deployed law enforcement officers and special vehicles to the city center. Against this background, opposition activists decided to hold a protest march in an updated format, which involves gathering participants first in the courtyards in small groups, which then move to common gathering places for the area, where a column is formed and the march begins.

According to eyewitnesses, law enforcement officers dispersed one of such columns near Kalinouskaha Street, while several people were detained. However, people continue to gather.

Meanwhile, the tut.by news portal reported that the security forces were blocking the movement of the convoy formed in the Malinovka neighborhood, and the security forces used special means to disperse the demonstrators in the Kamennaya Gorka neighborhood. According to a video published by the news portal, a series of explosions accompanied by bright flashes and heavy smoke took place near a crowd at the entrance to a metro station.

Eyewitnesses also told Sputnik about blasts similar to the explosions of flash bang grenades in the city's southwest.

Police have not so far commented on detentions and the use of special means to disperse protesters.