SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The complex of government buildings and the parliament in Abkhazia are cordoned off by security forces ahead of a planned opposition protest over the decision of President Aslan Bzhaniya to return Interior Minister Dmitry Dbar to his office, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Bzhaniya imposed a penalty on Dbar over the shooting incident in Sukhumi on September 30. The minister, however, retained his post, something that outraged the opposition.

The security forces' blockading the parliament did not affect the parliamentary session going on inside at the time.

Last week, the Aruaa union of the 1992-1993 Abkhazia-Georgia war veterans urged the population to join the rally on November 4 near the presidential office and government premises in Sukhumi to demand Dbar's resignation.

On September 30, Abkhaz lawmaker Garri Kokaya opened fire near the restaurant where Bzhaniya and his South Ossetian counterpart, Anatoly Bibilov, celebrated the victory in the Abkhazia-Georgia war and the Abkhaz Independence Day. The interior ministry later said that Kokaya was intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

The authorities initiated a probe into the shooting incident, and Dbar asked to be suspended from his post for the period of the investigation. His actions had no corpus delicti, the country's Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.