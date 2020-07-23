UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Destroy Lashkar-e-Taiba Base, Kill 4 Terrorists In Eastern Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Security Forces Destroy Lashkar-e-Taiba Base, Kill 4 Terrorists in Eastern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Thursday its forces have killed four members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and destroyed their base in the country's east.

"At least four Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed and two others wounded during an operation by the National Directorate of Security in the Kodar Kat area of the village Sian in the Dangam district of eastern Kunar province," the NDS said in a statement.

A cache of weapons was also destroyed in the process of razing the camp.

Lashkar-e-Taiba is one of the largest and most active Islamist militant organizations in South Asia. The group reportedly operates a number of terrorist training camps in Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir and is banned in India. The group is responsible for many deadly attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks that left over 170 people dead and more than 300 injured.

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Mumbai Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia Asia

Recent Stories

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

56 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

3 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

3 hours ago

KP to start unique cable car project from Upper Di ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.