Security Forces Destroy Lashkar-e-Taiba Base, Kill 4 Terrorists in Eastern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Thursday its forces have killed four members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and destroyed their base in the country's east.

"At least four Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed and two others wounded during an operation by the National Directorate of Security in the Kodar Kat area of the village Sian in the Dangam district of eastern Kunar province," the NDS said in a statement.

A cache of weapons was also destroyed in the process of razing the camp.

Lashkar-e-Taiba is one of the largest and most active Islamist militant organizations in South Asia. The group reportedly operates a number of terrorist training camps in Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir and is banned in India. The group is responsible for many deadly attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks that left over 170 people dead and more than 300 injured.