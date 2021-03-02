UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Fire Live Rounds At Myanmar Protesters: Medics

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:48 PM

Security forces fire live rounds at Myanmar protesters: medics

Myanmar security forces fired live rounds at anti-coup protesters on Tuesday in the northwestern town of Kalay, with three demonstrators sustaining critical injuries, medics told AFP

Yangon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Myanmar security forces fired live rounds at anti-coup protesters on Tuesday in the northwestern town of Kalay, with three demonstrators sustaining critical injuries, medics told AFP.

"We do not have enough doctors here," a doctor in Kalay said by telephone, as he detailed the injuries to the three. A rescue worker also told AFP that people had sustained injuries from live and rubber bullets.

Related Topics

Doctor Myanmar From

Recent Stories

3-days Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk ..

5 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific permanently removes change fees

8 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Urges Australia to Reform Elderly ..

59 seconds ago

Distt admin take action against illegal wagon stan ..

1 minute ago

All set for Senate election as 23 candidates in ru ..

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Recalls Discussing Nearly All Aspects o ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.