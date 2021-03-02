Security forces fire live rounds at Myanmar protesters: medics

Myanmar security forces fired live rounds at anti-coup protesters on Tuesday in the northwestern town of Kalay, with three demonstrators sustaining critical injuries, medics told AFP

Yangon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Myanmar security forces fired live rounds at anti-coup protesters on Tuesday in the northwestern town of Kalay, with three demonstrators sustaining critical injuries, medics told AFP.

"We do not have enough doctors here," a doctor in Kalay said by telephone, as he detailed the injuries to the three. A rescue worker also told AFP that people had sustained injuries from live and rubber bullets.