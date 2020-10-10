UrduPoint.com
Security Forces In Russia's Khabarovsk Detain 25 People At Rally In Support Of Ex-Governor

The security forces detained 25 protesters on Saturday for the first time since rallies began in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk in support of arrested ex-Governor Sergey Furgal in June

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The security forces detained 25 protesters on Saturday for the first time since rallies began in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk in support of arrested ex-Governor Sergey Furgal in June.

The demonstrators were detained by riot police during the 92nd daily rally in the regional capital, which drew some 500 people.

"According to the employees, the protesters demonstratively, even after the special services had warned them, did not dismantle the tents. They had to use force. Riot police detained 25 people: 20 men and 5 women," Ruslan Sokolov, press secretary of the city administration, told Sputnik.

A Sputnik correspondent on the scene reports that after a routine march through the streets, protesters began to set up tents and loudspeakers outside the government headquarters. After repeated warnings and orders to disperse from the police, 20 officers in riot gear came out of the building and began detaining protesters and dismantling their setups.

Batons and shields were used by the police in heretofore the first employment of force from authorities.

One man pushed into the police detention bus appeared in need of first aid, but the police assured those present that there was a doctor in the bus.

The regional chapter of the Interior Ministry has not yet put out any statements.

Citizens of the Far Eastern region have been protesting on a daily basis since June 11, when popular local governor Furgal was arrested on suspicion of involvement in hired killings in the early 2000s. Khabarovsk residents claim the arrest was made on political grounds and constitutes an interference into regional affairs from Moscow.

A majority of the rallies and gatherings to date have not been authorized by local bodies but few security incidents have transpired until today.

