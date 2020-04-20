Security Forces Kill 14 IS Terrorists in Air Raid in Northern Iraq - Press Service

The Iraqi Air Force killed 14 militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in an airstrike on the group's targets in the northern province of Saladin, the Iraqi security forces' press office said on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The Iraqi Air Force killed 14 militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in an airstrike on the group's targets in the northern province of Saladin, the Iraqi security forces' press office said on Monday.

"F-16 fighters [of the Iraqi military] attacked on Sunday bases of the Islamic State terrorist group ... in the Saladin province. As a result, 14 terrorists were eliminated, and three hiding places were destroyed," the office said in a statement.

The office also stated that five Iraqi officers were killed as a result of several terrorist attacks in the country's northern provinces of Kirkuk and Diyala.

Iraq's Al Sumaria broadcaster reported on Monday, citing a source in the country's security agency, that the authorities had been launching anti-terrorist operations and maintained contacts with the public to collect information on the militants' possible locations.

In December 2017, the Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.