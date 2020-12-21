UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Kill 15 Taliban Militants In Southern Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Security Forces Kill 15 Taliban Militants in Southern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Afghan security forces killed 15 Taliban fighters and injured four others as part of an operation to head off attacks on military positions in the Helmand province, the Ministry of Defense said Monday.

"Afghan forces targeted the insurgent group, 15 Taliban killed and 4 others injured," a statement read.

The ministry said insurgents had planned a series of attacks on security and defense posts in the Nawa, Greshk and Nad Ali districts of the restive southern province.

Separately, two Taliban members of Chechen origin were killed in a counterattack on the militant group south of the Afghan capital Kabul. The ministry said six others were injured, and weapons and ammunition were destroyed.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Kabul

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

1 hour ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

1 hour ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

1 hour ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.