Security Forces Kill 15 Taliban Militants in Southern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Afghan security forces killed 15 Taliban fighters and injured four others as part of an operation to head off attacks on military positions in the Helmand province, the Ministry of Defense said Monday.

"Afghan forces targeted the insurgent group, 15 Taliban killed and 4 others injured," a statement read.

The ministry said insurgents had planned a series of attacks on security and defense posts in the Nawa, Greshk and Nad Ali districts of the restive southern province.

Separately, two Taliban members of Chechen origin were killed in a counterattack on the militant group south of the Afghan capital Kabul. The ministry said six others were injured, and weapons and ammunition were destroyed.