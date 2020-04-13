UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Kill 21 Taliban Militants In Northern Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 02:23 PM

The Afghan military has killed 21 members of the Taliban in two separate missions in the northern part of the country, the security forces said on Monda

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Afghan military has killed 21 members of the Taliban in two separate missions in the northern part of the country, the security forces said on Monday.

Twelve militants were killed in the Badghis province following their attempt to attack a security post.

"Taliban wanted to close Qala e Naw-Qadis road, then the clash between Taliban and Afghan forces started. Seven Taliban members were killed and 11 others were injured during the clash," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that further five militants died during an explosion that occurred when they were planting a bomb on the road.

In a separate incident, the Afghan forces clashed with the Taliban militants in the Balkh province and killed nine members of the movement.

"Yesterday, Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints in Timurk village of Charbolak district. Afghan forces killed nine Taliban members and injured five more in retaliation," the Shaheen Corps of the Afghan armed forces said in a press release.

According to the press release, there were no casualties among the Afghan soldiers.

